An Amusing Parody About a CAPTCHA Photographer

Comedy duo Kim & Aliya created an amusing parody documentary about a rather determined woman named Landra Fontaine (played by Kim Seltzer) who works as a photographer creating CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) images. Fontaine was very clear that she liked making these tests as difficult as possible.

Did you know that every CAPTCHA is made by hand? This documentary follows Landra Fontaine, a CAPTCHA photographer with nothing to lose.