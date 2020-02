Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Designer Judson Beaumont of Straight Line Designs (previously) created a really wonderful playhouse in 1995 for Canucks Place, a children’s hospice and palliative care organization in Vancouver, B.C. The playhouse, which features Beaumont’s distictive playful design – an exaggerated porch, a curvy roof and round windows and door.