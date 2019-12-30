Candy Maker Explains Why Ships Are Christened With Champagne While Preparing Bubbly Champagne Drops

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artisan candy maker Gregory Cohen of Lofty Pursuits (previously) in Tallahassee, Florida demonstrates how they make their famous Bubbly Champagne Drops. Cohen added sodium bicarbonate (for the bubbles) and citric acid into the sugar before kneading and cutting the mixture to be put through a 19th-century fruit drop roller. While he was doing all of this, he explained the tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne over the bow of a ship when it’s christened.

In this video we make bubbly Champagne drops that feel like carbonated Champagne in your mouth, and we wonder about why Champagne is used to christen ships.

In 2018, Cohen explained the New Year’s Eve countdown, while preparing a striped champagne hard candy.