Eating Candy Corn on a 3D Printed Cob

Clown Salad, a maker who commits to new ideas, decided that he wanted to eat his candy corn on a cob, so he 3D printed a cobber that can hold five pounds of the seasonal candy at once. The cobber worked so well that he complained that there might be too much sugar in one bite.

Pretty good. It’s definitely a lot of candy corn at once and its going to take a while to conquer this bad boy. But its a pretty good way to have candy corn.