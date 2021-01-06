A Recumbent Bicycle Tour of a Central California Neighborhood Where Garages Are Airplane Hangars

The folks behind Bikes, Trikes & Razors! took a tour of Cameron Airpark Estates, a tony neighborhood in El Dorado County, California that specifically caters to those with an interest in air flight. Each house in this subdivision features not only a garage for cars but also a hangar for their personal airplanes. The neighborhood is conveniently located next to the Cameron Park Airport for very easy access from home.

This unique neighborhood is located right next to the Cameron Park Airport, with the homes all having their own hangars so the homeowners can store their aircraft, roll it out onto the street and taxi right to the airport runway for take-off. Note the wide streets and low street signs to accommodate the planes.

via Boing Boing