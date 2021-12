Tiny Camera Attached to a Cat’s Collar Gives a Firsthand Look at What Kitty Sees Outside

Animal caretaker lovegailun attached a tiny camera to their cat’s collar to get a firsthand look at what happens when the kitty goes outside. The footage shows the cat climbing a tree, carefully jumping onto a roof, and delicately walking around. The scene is calm and serene until the neighbor’s dog shows up.

via Digg