An Amazing Talk About Going Down a Rabbit Hole to Find the Unknown Artist Behind an Incredible Mural

While speaking at the final XOXO Festival in Portland, Oregon, Cabel Sasser, the co-founder of Panic, the company behind Transmit, Coda and the adventure game Firewatch, gave a wonderful talk about finding a incredible mural by the mysterious artist Wes Cook while on a road trip and how this mural sent him down a rabbit hole to find out more about this incredibly talented but unknown artist.

Sasser also shared what he learned about this adventure.

I just want us to appreciate everything endlessly. And I very much mean that. I’m not messing around. That means I want you to stop and look at the thing. I don’t care what the thing is. I don’t care if it’s a tile mural in Oakland or a hand-painted sign at the grocery store or a kid’s drawing at the county fair. Look at that thing. Stop and appreciate that thing.