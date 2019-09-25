Amazing Cakes That Look Just Like Everyday Objects

Cake artist Luke Vincentini of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey creates highly realistic baked creations that are made to look like ordinary items. Vincentini’s work includes a bag of Doritos, cans of spiked seltzer and beer, a cup of coffee, a chunk of wood, a slab of brick-revealing concrete, a halved lemon and a vintage duck phone. Vincentini told Caters News that it’s hard work, but completely worth it nonetheless.

With some of Luke’s creations taking up to 14 hours, his extra-ordinary cakes are certainly labours of love, but it’s all worth it for the reactions he gets to his creative tasty treats.