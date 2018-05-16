An Amazingly Realistic Handmade Cake That Looks Exactly Like a Slice of a Detroit-Style Pizza

Natalie and Dave Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes in Austin, Texas shared an an amusing and helpful timelapse showing how to make a small cake that looks just like a cheesy slice of Detroit-style pizza that they get from their favorite local place – 313 Pizza. As the video was rolling, Natalie explained each step she took in replicating the different parts of the slice including the burnt edges and the particular texture of the sauce.
In this BRAND-SPANKIN'-NEW VIDEO, we're going to walk you through making a CAKE version of our favorite pizza in Austin! Watch it here: https://t.co/jhZcuKI7kU
cc: @Via313Pizza #SideserfCakes #SideserfVidz #AustinCakes #Pizza pic.twitter.com/zR8jgygeNz
— Sideserf Cakes (@SideserfCakes) May 14, 2018
via Foodiggity