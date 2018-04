Stephen Robinson of 52 Skillz spent over a year and a half (300 hours) learning the basics of robotics and then used his newly gained knowledge to build an awesome cake baking robot.

The goal of this project was to use a large project to force myself to learn the basics of robotics, and I absolutely have learned the basics of robotics throughout this project.

