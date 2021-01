Online gift company DOIY has created a clever set of long green glasses that when they are stacked resemble a cartoonish yet attractive cactus.

Trendy long drink glasses shaped as cacti, that suit perfectly beverages such as water, soft drinks, or even cocktails.

This model also comes in a set of assorted sized glasses.

Trendy set of 6 stackable glasses with different shapes that feature a saguaro cactus once piled up. It is decorative, surprising and useful for any home.

via The Awesomer