Compassionate Couple Repairs a Butterfly’s Wing Using the Wing of Another Butterfly

A compassionate woman named Skyler Stelz and her husband came across a beautiful monarch butterfly with a broken wing and realized that they could repair it using the wing of another butterfly that had since passed away. Stelz said that despite the fact that this butterfly had a very short life expectancy, she wanted to make sure that it would be a life worth living.

They only live for 2 weeks, but I wanted to try my hardest to save her and give her a nice 2 weeks of life.

The Stelz’s did their research and learned that others had repaired butterfly wings using different methods, and these inspired her to do a bit of wing surgery herself.

I did my research and I realized that somebody has done that before. So, I went and got my husband and came up with a plan. I found another dead butterfly before and I kept her in like a little shadow box instead of throwing her away. So, we decided that we could use her wings to save this butterfly.

The plan worked. As soon as the new wing was installed, the butterfly began flying around the Stelz house and eventually took off outside.

It worked. In that moment, I felt even if she got to do that for 24 hours, she still got to do that for 24 hours. …I’m very excited to let people know that you can do something like that with a butterfly and she can survive and be okay.

Other Butterfly Wing Repairs