Caring Woman Repairs the Broken Wing of a Butterfly With a Feather

A really kind and compassionate woman named Dahlia repaired the missing wing of a monarch butterfly by gluing a feather on with non-toxic contact cement. Once the glue had set, Dahlia then worked with the butterfly, whom she named Nemo, to learn to fly again.

She patiently teaches him how to fly again with his new wing

After a few practice runs, Nemo was released back into the wild, but Dahlia occasionally sees her “bionic butterfly” around the neighborhood.

