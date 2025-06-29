A Satirical Look at The Bustling ‘Hipster Haven’ of Bushwick, Brooklyn

New York City comedian Myles Toe took a rather satirical look at the bustling “hipster haven” of Bushwick, Brooklyn, noting that, like the Lower East Side, the neighborhood is a bit dichotomous. Also, like Williamsburg and Greenpoint, it is in the midst of becoming highly gentrified, as witnessed upon first exiting the L train.

Welcome to Bushwick, where the streets are paved with reclaimed wood and the air smells faintly of overpriced beard oil. …Bushwick, the metaphorical tip of the colonial white penis of gentrification, is a playground for the creatively inclined and a goldmine of eye-rolling oddities. From pop-up vegan bodegas to interpretive dance performances in abandoned warehouses, every corner offers a new opportunity for sarcastic commentary and intellectual eyebrow-raising.

With all that, Toe has a great deal of love and a bit of protectiveness for this incredibly diverse community.

Bushwick is a place where Dominicans drink Henny till 5: in the morning and a barista has a coming out party for their cat. Bushwick emerges as a picturesque multicultural nucleus pulsating with vibrant souls deeply entrenched in its community. It’s a neighborhood where cultures clash and blend and a place where the norm is unexpected, but for the love of God please stop moving here. I can’t handle my rent going up any higher.

The Heart of Bushwick