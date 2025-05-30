A Humorous Look at the Dichotomy of New York City’s Lower East Side

Comedian Myles Toe, who previously poked fun at the city of Boston and the gentrified neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn, turned his sights to the dichotomy of the Lower East Side.

The LES, as it’s known, presents two distinct faces: one representing the historical working class of those who came before, and the other comprising the new wealth that’s present during the day and often visits from elsewhere at night.

We explore the contrasts and complexities of the Lower East Side, a neighborhood that has undergone significant changes. We discuss the coexistence of wealth and poverty, the influx of gentrifiers, and the enduring spirit of the local community.