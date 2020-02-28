A Curious Bush Baby Comes Out of Hiding to Investigate a Juicy Strawberry Being Offered by Human

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An absolutely adorable big-eyed bush baby (Galago) jumped down from a hiding place to investigate the big red juicy strawberry that was being offered by a human hand. The tiny curious primate examined the fruit from every different angle, even turning upside down to view the underside with intense clarity.

@saintsleazy cleverly remarked that the bush baby looked like an overdramatic theater student.

This creature has the body language of a drama student pretending to be an animal https://t.co/iE0cucI9BC — ariANAL grande $3 ONLYFANS SALE (@saintsleazy) February 9, 2020

via Miss Cellania