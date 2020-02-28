A Curious Bush Baby Comes Out of Hiding to Investigate a Juicy Strawberry Being Offered by Human

An absolutely adorable big-eyed bush baby (Galago) jumped down from a hiding place to investigate the big red juicy strawberry that was being offered by a human hand. The tiny curious primate examined the fruit from every different angle, even turning upside down to view the underside with intense clarity.
@saintsleazy cleverly remarked that the bush baby looked like an overdramatic theater student.
This creature has the body language of a drama student pretending to be an animal https://t.co/iE0cucI9BC
— ariANAL grande $3 ONLYFANS SALE (@saintsleazy) February 9, 2020
