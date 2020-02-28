Laughing Squid

A Curious Bush Baby Comes Out of Hiding to Investigate a Juicy Strawberry Being Offered by Human

Bushbaby’s first strawberry

An absolutely adorable big-eyed bush baby (Galago) jumped down from a hiding place to investigate the big red juicy strawberry that was being offered by a human hand. The tiny curious primate examined the fruit from every different angle, even turning upside down to view the underside with intense clarity.

@saintsleazy cleverly remarked that the bush baby looked like an overdramatic theater student.

Bushbaby Investigates Strawberry

via Miss Cellania


