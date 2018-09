Filmmaker Kim Pimmel has created the gorgeous short macro film “Wildfire” in which he set strands of standard steel wool on fire in a controlled environment. The burning fibers pass around the flame to others rather quickly lighting up more in a fiery chain reaction, mimicking the heartbreaking movement and the tragic beauty of a real wildfire.

Kim Pimmel uses steel wool from the hardware store to create a meditation on the tragic beauty of wildfires.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips