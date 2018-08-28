Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Burning Man Nurtures the Kind of Interactive Primal Artwork Created Solely For the Sake of Art

by at on

Nora Atkinson, the craft curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum‘s Renwick Gallery, gave an insightful TED talk to a Vancouver audience about the art of Burning Man. Atkinson specifically speaks to the highly interactive and primal nature of the artwork cannot help but be created in the middle of the desert and how that enormous, dusty community space inspires such creativity and nurtures art for art’s sake above all else.

Every year something compels people from all different walks of life from all over the world to go out into the desert and make art when there is no money in it the works not always refined it’s not always viable it’s not even always good but it’s authentic and optimistic in a way we rarely see anywhere else in these cynical times. It’s comforting to know that we’re still capable of great feats of imagination…What is art for in our contemporary world if not this?

Atkinson knows exactly of what she speaks, as she curated the massive and incredible “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man” show at the Renwick in February 2018.

Here are some photos from that show.

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP