A Stunning Tour of the Art at Burning Man 2019 Taken While Riding a Onewheel XR Around The Playa

Photographer Shalaco climbed aboard his Onewheel XR and rode 200 miles around the Playa to capture beautiful images of all the incredible and varying art that was built for the 2019 Burning Man event. He then layered his amazing footage with a bluesy guitar soundtrack that put a finer point on the tour.

Got my @RideOnewheel the day before Burning Man. Cruised a 200 mile art tour and still didn’t see everything. I love this thing. #NotSponsored https://t.co/U6NF5M4sAx — Shålaco (@Shalaco) September 5, 2019