Scary Clowns Ride Past a Confused Boy on a Bicycle On Their Way to Get a Free Whopper at Burger King

On Tuesday, October 31st, from 7PM to close, the first 500 guests that come to select BURGER KING® restaurants* near Miami, Boston, LA, Austin and Salt Lake City dressed as a clown get a free WHOPPER® Sandwich. …Valid for the first 500 guests. One WHOPPER® Sandwich per person. Validity of clown costume to be determined by BURGER KING® restaurant personnel in their sole discretion.

In a rather creepy Burger King commercial that appears to combine elements from the Netflix series Stranger Things with the Stephen King film It , a teenage boy who was riding his bicycle on Halloween night, suddenly and inexplicably found himself surrounded by clowns (including one dressed similarly to the mascot of the competition) who were heading the same direction as he. Keeping his cool, the boy continued on to his local Burger King , where he realized that the first 500 people who came dressed like a clown could lay claim to a free Whopper (at selected restaurants).

