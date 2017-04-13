Burger King Ad That Has Google Home Provide a Description for the Whopper Backfires Horribly

Just a short month ago, Burger King introduced its “Connected Whopper” ad, which featured a friendly uniformed millennial who outsourced the detailed description of the burger’s ingredients by asking the question directly to Google Home devices everywhere. The campaign was clever, if not slightly annoying, but it had one fatal flaw. It relied upon the very editable Whopper entry on Wikipedia, which prompted Google to pull the ad completely from rotation.

Burger King’s new ad encourages people to ask Google Home to say what a Whopper is. The problem is that people can edit the Wikipedia page.

The ad in its original form. Turn up the volume if you want to hear the latest combination of ingredients.

The WHOPPER® sandwich has so many freshly prepared, delicious ingredients that we can’t list them all in just :15. Turn up the volume before playing.