Rescued Bunny Who Was Raised for Meat Greets His Devoted Human at the Door Like a Dog

A big beautiful bunny named Hoppy Gilmore, who was bought for $40 on Craigslist from a defunct meat farm, has found a wonderful life with a devoted human who absolutely adores him. His human Janna explained despite Hoppy’s traumatic past, he was more than happy to accept affection.

He had no idea how to hop on flooring. He was missing fur, had scabs. I guess they just sort of like keep them in outdoor wire bottom cages all four seasons in the Northeast, which I couldn’t imagine. It gets really cold here. And I remember I was laying on the ground probably 2 days after I got him and he hopped over to me and he just after that he just wanted to be my best friend.

As Hoppy became more comfortable, he started acting more like a dog than a bunny. In fact, he greets her at the door when she comes home and takes care of Janna when she’s sick.

When I walk in the door, he’s like, “She’s home.” Greets me like a dog. …I get pneumonia a lot and actually I think knows when I’m running a fever before I know. And I never thought that that would be possible because you hear about alert dogs, but I never thought that a rabbit could pick up on that. They can smell I think a higher temperature. So, he gets really clingy when I’m about to get sick. And he’s always right.