How the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Chicago Led to the Development of the First Bulletin Board System (BBS)

In an informational episode of the video series Off the Cuf, hosts Chris Parr and Harris Dirnberger consulted with computer historian, archivist, documentary filmmaker and longtime friend of Laughing Squid Jason Scott (BBS: The Documentary, Get Lamp, ) to learn more about the history of Bulletin Board Systems (BBS), the internet’s very first form of social media.

Scott explained how the development of Bulletin Board Systems originated with torrential snowstorms that landed on Chicago during the Great Blizzard of 1978. The city came to a complete standstill. Hackers Randy Suess and Ward Christensen took advantage of the forced downtime to sketch out the beginnings of what became the world’s first public system allowing people to communicate with each other online. While this system seems basic in 2020, it was the very first of its kind. Eventually, BBS paved the way toward far more modern technological systems but at the time, this remarkable system allowed people to talk to one another without high costs or geographical restraints.