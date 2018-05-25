An Affable Bull Terrier Becomes Fast Friends With a Newborn Fawn Who Wandered Into Her Backyard

A beautiful bull terrier named Frankie discovered that she had a tiny visitor who wandered into her human’s backyard. Frankie affably greeted the newborn fawn and quickly the two became friends, chasing each other around the yard and even snuggling a bit. Unfortunately for Frankie, the fawn’s mother wasn’t as thrilled with the arrangement. So she located the opening in the fence and moved her offspring further away. Poor Frankie was sad to see her new friend go away.

Last night Frankie found a newborn fawn in our yard. She played with it until the mom started loitering around and I took her inside. Frankie cried all night for this little one, she wanted to go back out to see her so badly. We left the gate open overnight and momma deer must have led her baby to a safer spot.

via reddit