Big Bull Loves to Play With Exercise Balls Until They Pop

A beautiful big bull named Spud is so enamored with exercise balls so much that he plays with them and rubs against them until they burst. Like the ball-popping Tex, Spud is absolutely heartbroken when this happens.

He gets so sad when he pops them — wait until his mom surprises him the BIGGEST one ever

Luckily, his human, Laura Korus, doesn’t mind replacing the balls. In fact, she blew up an enormous striped ball for him to play with in the video. Korus also said that Spud reminds her of a dog.

We talked to Spud’s mom, Laura, about how caring for him is really like having a giant dog, and how she just wants to make him happy!

