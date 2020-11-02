Historic Primary School Building ‘Walks’ Using Robotic Feet to New Location Outside the Shanghai City Center

When an irregularly shaped, five-story primary school from 1935 became too unwieldy for a downtown Shanghai construction project, the architects decided against tearing the classic building down. Instead, workers set the historic building upon 200 sturdy mechanical supports with robotic legs and literally walked it 65 meters to its new location outside of the city center. The entire process took 18 days.

Chinese workers have finished relocating an old building in Shanghai using a novel “walking” method. The Lagena Primary School built in 1935 was moved to a new location on October 15, 2020, to make way for a new commercial centre in the city.

via Boing Boing