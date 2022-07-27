Craftsman Attempts to Build the Thinnest Guitar Possible

Burl, the exceptionally creative craftsman and luthier of Burl’s Art, used his love for lighter guitars to build the thinnest guitar possible. He used a beautiful black limba wood for the body and a gorgeous flame maple for the neck-through fretboard, shaping each to create a narrow profile. He also added colorful pickups. When he was finished, the guitar measured a miniscule 19 millimeters (3/4 inch) and weighed only 4.5 pounds. Unlike many of his other guitars, this one is for sale.
Ever wanted a super thin guitar? Probably not. But if you have, here’s your chance. Neck-thru design with bookmatched wings.
Black Limba wood
Flame maple fretboard Lace Lowboy pickups
Schaller 3D-6 Bridge
D’Addario Planet Waves Auto-Trim Tuners
D’Addario Planet Waves
Universal Strap Locks
Volume control for neck-Volume control for bridge-Tone for both
String height at low E 12th fret is 1.7mm with bridge saddles lowered all the way