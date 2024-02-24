A Fascinating Documentary Exploring the Extraordinary Engineering of the Eiffel Tower

The PBS Nova documentary Building the Eiffel Tower explores the fascinating history behind the iconic structure in Paris, particularly noting its incredible design and the extraordinary engineering that went into raising it. The documentary also addresses the challenges and failures of trying to complete such a magnificent landmark within such a short amount of time.

Completed in just over two years for the 1889 World’s Fair, the iron tower smashed the record for the tallest structure on Earth, ushering in a new age of global construction that reached for the skies.

via Damn Interesting