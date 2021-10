Industrious Man Builds Cozy Little House in the Woods Out of Wooden Pallets

A very industrious Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson used a pile of wooden pallets to build a little house in the woods. He first built the frame of the house and then filled it in with slats. The roof was then nailed in and lined with waterproof material. He also added in windows, hooks, furniture, a loft, and a chimney. After a great deal of sawing and hammering, this very cozy house in the woods was finished.

Building a house from pallets. House in the woods from start to finish