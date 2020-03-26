Waffle Maker That Creates LEGO Style Building Bricks

Waffle Wow by Cucina Pro has created the Building Brick Waffle Maker, a wonderfully whimsical waffle maker that cooks yummy LEGO style stackable bricks that can be used to make temporary projects before being gobbled up with butter and/or syrup.
The Building Brick Waffle Maker is the world’s first home & kitchen small appliance gadget that grants small and big kids alike permission to play with their food!
The company is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this waffle maker to market.
via Technabob