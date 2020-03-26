Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Waffle Maker That Creates LEGO Style Building Bricks

by on

Waffle Building Brick Maker

Waffle Wow by Cucina Pro has created the Building Brick Waffle Maker, a wonderfully whimsical waffle maker that cooks yummy LEGO style stackable bricks that can be used to make temporary projects before being gobbled up with butter and/or syrup.

The Building Brick Waffle Maker is the world’s first home & kitchen small appliance gadget that grants small and big kids alike permission to play with their food!

The company is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this waffle maker to market.

Pickup Truck

Ranch House

LEGO Brick Waffle Maker

Waffle Brick Castle

via Technabob


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved