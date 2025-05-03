A Nostalgic Compilation of Bugs Bunny Outsmarting Elmer Fudd and Daffy Duck


Warner Bros. Classics released a truly nostalgic compilation of Bugs Bunny repeatedly outsmarting both Elmer Fudd and Daffy Duck in various cartoons from the 1950s and 1960s. Each character was voiced by the inimitable Mel Blanc, who gave them each their own distinct personalities. While things got a bit testy, even explosive at times, there was no yelling in this compilation.

Watch some of the best moments of Bugs, Daffy and Elmer Fudd in classic 1950’s and 60’s episodes!

