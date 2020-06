Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Bugged” by filmmaker Doug Alberts is a wonderful clay stop-motion animated short about tiny insects that are free to express themselves however they wish. Unfortunately, their dangerous predators also have that very same freedom.

A newly explored place where bugs can be bugs.

This animation was Alberts’ senior thesis for his studies at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.

via Miss Cellania