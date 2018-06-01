A Mysterious Oddly Broad Shouldered Buff Tabby Cat Who’s Become the Subject of Many Memes

In May 2017, somewhere in Canada a mysterious cat made an appearance. This was no ordinary feline, however, as this cat was oddly broad shouldered with giant muscles and a rather wide stance. Known as Buff Cat, this big kitty has been the subject of some really funny memes and lookalike spotting. But most of all, this big sweet cat is heartily missed by the person who met him last year.

everyday i think about this buff cat i encountered last year pic.twitter.com/BxIYvKz2id — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018

here's a video of the buff cat pic.twitter.com/xTVETgfBoQ — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018

Buff Cat chuckled. “You mean the Chaos Emeralds?” pic.twitter.com/2n5acHUSci — cherf (@dietrichbrah) May 31, 2018

jurassic park but its buff cat pic.twitter.com/Xt4Jcj5B2d — cherf (@dietrichbrah) May 30, 2018