A ‘Budget Bone China’ Blue Ink Commemorative Paper Plate That Calls Upon Better Times in 2021

British artist Rob Draper (previously) decorated a “commemorative” plate that calls upon better times in the coming year of 2021. To expressed these wishes Draper used a blue ballpoint pen and foil upon a paper plate, humorously calling it “Bone China on a budget”.

Getting in there early and crossing fingers for 2021, Might have to make a commemorative plate. More lockdowns, Supermarkets beginning food restrictions, people panic buying toilet paper, thunder, lightning, rain, and hailstones the size of marbles. And that was just yesterday afternoon here in the UK…