A Perpetual Bubble Wrap Popping Toy

Bandai Toy Company in Japan has created a portable bubble wrap popping toy that can be used over and over again. Similar to fidget spinners, this toy helps keeps hands busy and even can relieve stress with the wonderful sound of a bubble popping.

(translated) It is a toy that you can enjoy the feeling of crushing air bubbles in the polyethylene cushioning material “Bubble Wrap”. It is equipped with a button with a special structure that traps air and the plosive sound of an actual bubble wrap, so you can enjoy the feeling of crushing a real bubble wrap.

via SoraNews24