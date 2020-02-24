Bryan Cranston Reenacts Scenes From ‘The Shining’ In Clever Ad Campaign for Mountain Dew Zero Sugar

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Actor Bryan Cranston (previously) quite amusingly reenacted a couple of key scenes from the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film The Shining in a very clever ad campaign for Mountain Dew Zero Sugar.

There’s nothing scary about quenching your thirst forever and ever. Mountain Dew Zero Sugar is as good as the original, maybe even better?

In one of the ads, Cranston played the iconic creepy twins who wanted to play, in another he played Jack Nicholson‘s character during the “Here’s Johnny” scene.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who played the Shelly Duvall character, practiced her scream ahead of time.

Here are the original scenes from the film.

via Geeks Are Sexy