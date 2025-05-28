Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden Explains the History of Heavy Metal Codpieces

Bruce Dickinson, the lead vocalist for Iron Maiden, explained the history of how codpieces were used in heavy metal in an amusing clip from the 1989 BBC documentary Arena: Heavy Metal. Dickinson provided several examples, noting the differences between performers from Britain and those from the United States.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson documents the fascinating history of the rock codpiece – from the romantically nostalgic codpiece sported by Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, to Gene Simmons’ studded (and padded) sexually charged netherwarmer, to the multi-fuctional firework-and-saw codpiece slung between the legs of W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless.

The Full ‘Arena: Heavy Metal’ Documentary on BBC Two