Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden urged exiting concert-goers, including a couple of crash test dummies, to “belt up” (put on their seatbelt) or end up like mascot Eddie in a heavy metal public service announcement (PSA) for the US Department of Transportation in 1990.

Drive home safe. Remember to strap yourselves in with your safety belts. You don’t want to end up like Eddie. Belt up, don’t be a dummy