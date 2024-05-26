Fourth Generation Seltzer Man Opens Museum Dedicated to the History of the Famous Fizzy Water

Alex Gomberg, a fourth generation seltzer man, has opened a museum dedicated to the history of the famous fizzy water. The Brooklyn Seltzer Museum, which is in the Cypress Hills neighborhood near the border of Brooklyn and Queens, celebrates the long-lasting cultural importance of seltzer in New York City.

Located within the oldest seltzer works in New York City (a family run business now in its fourth generation), the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum celebrates the production of seltzer, the science of seltzer, its cultural importance, and the value of local, family-run businesses.

Food Vlogger Rob Martinez Visited the Museum

Food vlogger Rob Martinez visited with Gomberg at the Museum to learn more about the history of seltzer.

It’s the last seltzer shop in New York City, and one of the last in America. It’s also a museum.

The Museum Officially Opened in 2023

The Museum Hosted the National Egg Cream Invitational

For National Egg Cream Day on March 15th, 2024, before a sold out audience, the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum hosted soda jerks, the professionals who work at a soda fountain, sometimes known as Fizzicians, from the best of the classic and modern soda fountains in New York City’s five boroughs, and beyond.