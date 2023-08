The Brooklyn Cyclones Host a Hilarious ‘Elaine Dance Contest’ During Their Annual ‘Seinfeld Night’

The Brooklyn Cyclones of Coney Island, a minor league baseball team, hosted their annual Seinfeld Night, where several people participated in a hilarious “Elaine Dance Contest”. This contest pays tribute to the classic Seinfeld episode where Elaine showcases her unique dancing skills at an office party and then wonders why her staff doesn’t respect her anymore.

Here’s that scene where Elaine dances with her distinctive little kicks and outstretched thumbs.