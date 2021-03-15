Images of New Yorkers Lost to COVID-19 Projected Onto the Brooklyn Bridge in a Moving Tribute

COVID Day of Remembrance, a moving tribute to the 30,258 New Yorkers who died from COVID-19, took place on March 14, 2021. This date marked the tragic anniversary of the first New York City death due to this horrific pandemic. To remember those whom the city has lost forever, images of COVID victims were projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge.

March 14, 2020. New York City’s first known COVID-19 death was confirmed on this day. Since then, we’ve lost thousands of our beloved New Yorkers to this virus. They were our family, our friends, our frontline and essential workers, and – above all else – our fellow New Yorkers. This year, March 14th, 2021 will be an official day of remembrance in our city. Join us online to honor those we have lost.

A ceremony, which included speakers and musical performances, took place as the images were projected.

The ceremony will include musical performances by the New York Philharmonic and Bishop Hezekiah Walker and The Love Fellowship Choir. Faith leaders Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Imam Abdul Azeez and Cardinal Timothy Dolan will deliver remarks. Northeast Regional Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador and NYC 2021 Youth Poet Laureate Serena Yang will perform a reading to honor the lives lost. …Throughout the ceremony, images of New Yorkers lost to the pandemic will be projected on to the Brooklyn Bridge…

The names of those lost to COVID were gathered through the New York City Mayor’s Office. The images were projected onto the Bridge through a partnership with Livesight and Missing Them Project.

Journalists, local politicians, and photographers remarked on the beauty of this stunning tribute.

This tribute to New Yorkers who died in the pandemic is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/fJAN85yO2f — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 15, 2021