Boring Corporate Stock Footage Goes Sideways in the Music Video for the Bronson Song ‘Keep Moving’

The elaborate music video for the catchy Bronson song “Keep Moving” directed by StyleWar starts off with seemingly boring corporate stock footage but quickly and literally goes sideways. Chairs, tables, and employees are tossed from side to side, general workplace chaos ensues, everyone runs for the exits, crowds pile up at the entry turnstiles, and a giant woman in heels crushes the competition.

Additionally, in what appears to be a nod to both the Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here” and Pinnochio, a man in a flaming suit with a growing nose leads the boardroom crowd.

I had no idea what I was getting into with this video. They lured me in with a boring corporate video and then burnt my eyebrows off. https://t.co/jsyWypzWFx — Kevin Kelly (@kevin2kelly) August 14, 2020

via Kevin Kelly