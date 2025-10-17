A Ghoulish Halloween Mashup of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ With Talking Heads ‘Psycho Killer’

The incredibly talented Spanish cover band Broken Peach performed a clever mashup that features the unlikely pair of the sublime Metallica song “Enter Sandman” with the iconic Talking Heads song “Psycho Killer” while dressed as ghouls in their annual Halloween video for 2025. The coordinated dance moves and the driving bass line really drove home the spooky theme.

Broken Peach – Enter Sandman (Halloween Special)

