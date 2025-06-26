British Man in Chicago Explains How His Pronunciation of Certain Words Has Switched to the US Version

Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond explained how his pronunciation of certain universal English words changed after he moved from England to the United States. While the meaning is understood either way, Brown quite begrudgingly admitted that he now pronounces these words in the “American way”.

I might still have a fairly strong British accent, but that doesn’t mean the occasional word doesn’t come out all American.

The words include filet, croissant, lieutenant, Amazon, semi, Chile, valet, library, hurricane, schedule, and Patreon.

This video was a follow up to his videos about the “11 Words Americans Love Asking Brits to Say”.