British Army Band Plays ‘Paranoid’ in Tribute to Ozzy During the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace

The British Army‘s Band of the Coldstream Guards performed a beautiful cover of the classic Black Sabbath song “Paranoid” in tribute to the memory of Ozzy Osbourne. This amazing performance took place at the Changing of the Guard in front of Buckingham Palace in London.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards perform “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath at Changing of the Guard today. RIP Ozzy Osbourne, the “Prince of Darkness”

In Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham, a brass band accompanied the solemn procession on July 30, 2025, with New Orleans-style renditions of Black Sabbath songs to mark his enduring imprint upon the world.

Other Tributes to Ozzy Osbourne