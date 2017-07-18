British Celebrities Amusingly Audition For Coveted Roles in the New British Airways Safety Video

British Airways teamed up with Comic Relief to present a really amusing safety video that features various British celebrities who are auditioning for coveted roles in said safety video while reading the script aloud and thereby getting the job done. Included amongst these celebrities are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gordon Ramsay, Thandie Newton, Sir Ian McKellan, Jim Broadbent, Gillian Anderson and Rowan Atkison, just to name a few.

