Portal Returns as a Bridge Constructor Spin-Off Game Featuring Aperture Science’s GLaDOS

by at on

Bridge Constructor Portal is Headup Games and ClockStone STUDIO‘s upcoming Bridge Constructor spin-off video game that will task users with getting a truck from one side of the screen to the other while being taunted by Aperture Science‘s angered AI computer system, GLaDOS. Bridge Constructor Portal is currently scheduled to be released on December 20th, 2017 for Windows, MacOS, Linux, and mobile devices. Console versions of the game will come out in early 2018.

We welcome all lucky applicants to Bridge Constructor Portal with our new vehicle-based test chambers, Quantum Tunnels and patented Aperture technology!

For the last year we’ve been secretly working in our underground labs on the next iteration of the million-selling Bridge Constructor series. This new stand-alone title will release on PC, MacOS, Linux, mobile devices, and console, and fully embraces the Portal license, one of the most beloved video game franchises of the last decade.

Bridge Constructor Portal will blend the laws of structural engineering and technology straight from Aperture Laboratories into an exciting new game experience, all under the demanding gaze of GLaDOS.

images via Headup Games

