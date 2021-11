A Spiral Arrangement of Paving Bricks Fall Like Dominoes Creating a Very Satisfying Sound

A man set paving bricks upright in a spiral arrangement and then reached into the middle to knock the first one down. The rest fell like dominoes, making a satisfying clinking sound as they hit the ground. The three kids present were thrilled to see it all in motion, dancing as the bricks knocked another down.

via Born in Space