Brian Cox Reads a Response Letter Written by Hunter S. Thompson in 1969 Defending His Use of Profanity

Scottish actor Brian Cox, who famously played the role of patriarch Logan Roy in Succession, read a letter written in 1969 by Hunter S. Thompson in response to a note he received in response to a complaint he made to a local television station manager about the removal of a program he liked. The course nature of the letter was quietly emphasized by Cox during a Letters Live event at the Royal Albert Hall in 2020.

