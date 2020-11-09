Brent Spiner Pledges to Change His Ways While Trying to Outdo LeVar Burton in the Short Film ‘Brentwood’

In the hilarious short film “Brentwood” about the ongoing (fictional) feud between the great Brent Spiner (Lt. Commander Data) and the equally great LeVar Burton (Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge). The two both worked together on Star Trek: The Next Generation but after that things were never the same. Spiner was perpetually stuck in his career while Burton continued toward greater things. Burton’s success leaves Spiner trying to outdo him at every turn.

It all comes to a head when Spiner begrudgingly accepts a role as host for an event. Spiner soon finds out that he’s been replaced by Burton who also saves Spiner’s life on that very same night. From there, Spiner is determined to make peace with his friend and try to change his ways.